Chinese officials met with Walmart this week to discuss media reports that the U.S. retailer has asked Chinese suppliers to slash prices to offset U.S. tariffs on goods from China, according to CCTV-affiliated social media posts.

The posts, published on Wednesday on the Weibo account of Yuyuantantian, which is affiliated with state-run CCTV, said the meeting between China's commerce ministry and Walmart representatives was held on March 11. The posts cited sources familiar with the meeting.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported, also citing sources, that certain Chinese suppliers, including makers of kitchenware and clothing, had been asked to lower their prices by as much as 10% per round of tariffs, essentially shouldering the full cost of duties imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Neither Walmart nor China's commerce ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

