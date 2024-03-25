China had made clear that the Philippines has to remove a grounded warship in the South China Sea, and after 20 years they never honoured their word, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson was responding to questions regarding the latest altercation between the two countries at the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has said moves to "interfere" with resupply missions there were "unacceptable". (Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)



