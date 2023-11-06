China is ready to establish a good working relationship with the new government of New Zealand and strengthen high-level exchanges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks in a meeting in Beijing with New Zealand's former Prime Minister John Key, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

New Zealand's centre-right National Party led by Christopher Luxon will form a new government with its preferred coalition party ACT.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



