SHANGHAI - China reported 2,604 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 13, of which 684 were symptomatic and 1,920 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

A day earlier there 2,144 new cases, 704 symptomatic and 1,440 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Aug. 13, mainland China had confirmed 234,901 cases with symptoms.

