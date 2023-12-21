China hopes the Philippines will work properly with the country to manage the situation in the South China Sea, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday

"We must stress that our position of managing the maritime dispute through dialogue and consultation has not changed," Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news conference.

The comments came after its foreign minister Wang Yi told the Philippines to address through dialogue serious difficulties in their relations over the South China Sea, warning that any miscalculation would prompt Beijing to defend itself and "respond resolutely".

