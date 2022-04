SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) on Friday reported a 6.8% rise in first-quarter net profit.

CCB said net profit for the first three months of 2021 grew to 88.74 billion yuan ($13.48 billion) from 83.1 billion yuan a year earlier.

