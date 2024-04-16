Danger' heat index is expected in nine areas today amid the ongoing El Niño and dry season, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Based on the forecast of the state weather bureau, danger heat index of 43 degrees Celsius could be experienced in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Aparri and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and Aborlan, Palawan.

Meanwhile, Echague, Isabela; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Roxas City, Capiz; Zamboanga City and Cotabato City could experience 42 degrees Celsius heat index.

In Metro Manila, the heat index could reach between 39 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

According to PAGASA, 'danger' heat index ranges between 42 and 51 degrees Celsius while 'extreme danger' heat index ranges between 52 degrees Celsius and up.

Danger and extreme danger heat indices are expected until May according to PAGASA impact assessment and applications section of the Climatology and Agrometeorology Division chief Marcelino Villafuerte II.

Danger level heat index could cause heat cramps and exhaustion and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Under extreme danger heat index, heat stroke is imminent, the weather bureau said.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that the easterlies or hot wind from the Pacific Ocean will continue to affect the country causing hot temperatures in the next three days.

The state weather bureau advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors; drink a lot of water; avoid tea, coffee, soda and liquor, and use umbrellas, hats and sleeved clothing outdoors.

