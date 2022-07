Boeing Co said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from European planemaker Airbus SE.

The U.S. planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.

