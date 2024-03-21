The alliance between the Philippines and the United States is in 'hyperdrive' as the two allies deal with 'shared concern' about Chinese actions that threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the South China Sea, visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.

'We have been in hyperdrive and that is demonstrated by results we achieved and our commitment to doing more together in the interests of both countries,' Blinken said at a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

'The alliance has never been stronger. We need not only sustain but to continue to accelerate the momentum,' he said.

He described as 'extraordinary' the strengthening of ties between the Philippines and the US.

Blinken made the pronouncement as Washington announced that President Biden would have a one-on-one meeting with President Marcos at the White House on April 11 to discuss expanded security and economic cooperation, as well as human rights and democracy.

The meeting will be on the sidelines of the first trilateral US-Japan-Philippines leaders' summit on the same day.

Later yesterday, Blinken paid a courtesy call on President Marcos.

At the briefing with Manalo, Blinken reiterated the US's 'ironclad' commitment to come to the defense of the Philippines, as stipulated in the two countries' 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

'We have a shared concern about the PRC (China)'s actions that threaten our common vision for a free, open Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, repeated violations of international law and the rights of the Philippines, water cannons, blocking maneuvers, close shadowing, other dangerous operations,' Blinken pointed out.

He emphasized that keeping the South China Sea free and open is critical not only to the security and economic growth of the Philippines but to the interests of the region and the world as well.

'That is why we stand with the Philippines and stand by our ironclad defense commitments, including under the Mutual Defense Treaty, that extend to armed attacks on Filipino armed forces, public vessels, aircraft including those of its Coast Guard anywhere in the South China Sea,' Blinken said.

The US, according to Blinken, has been 'very clear' and 'very consistent' in its defense commitments to the Philippines.

He also noted that expanding alliances and partnerships are 'not directed against anyone or anything.'

Present challenge

Manalo, meanwhile, said he agreed that the Philippine-US alliance has been on overdrive for years and that 'the challenge now is how to sustain and further elevate our alliance and partnership.'

He stressed that such expanding alliance 'is not designed against anyone, but in service of realizing a common vision for the future to the benefit of people in all of our countries.'

Ties between the Philippines and China have soured amid repeated spats over land features in the former's exclusive economic zone. The Philippines has repeatedly filed diplomatic protests in response to aggressive acts at sea by the Chinese.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, has maintained that Philippine vessels are intruding in its territory. It has repeatedly accused the US of interfering and seeking to stoke regional tensions.

The dispute coincides with a key improvement in military ties between the Philippines and the US in the past year, with Manila nearly doubling the number of its bases accessible to US forces, including three new sites facing Taiwan.

Their annual military exercises have widened lately to include joint air and sea patrols over the South China Sea and close to Taiwan, which China has seen as provocations.

Blinken's and Marcos' meeting yesterday was their second since the latter assumed office in 2022.

In his remarks, Marcos thanked the US's top diplomat for visiting the country even as he emphasized the importance of the Philippines' strong alliance with its oldest ally.

'I am happy that… this chance to come by and visit with us and perhaps, it wasn't that ideal with how our outings are progressing with the rest of the world. All of these impact us now, how these things are developing... to any other countries,' the President said.

'I hope that all these efforts we are making are making some success because it is of great importance to us too, as you well know, we have spoken about this before. These things are somehow toned down, I can't see how you are going to do that. Some easing tension, seen in the near future,' he said.

'More than rock solid'

Blinken told Marcos he was happy to return to the Philippines to voice again his country's commitment to the US-Philippines alliance and to the Indo-Pacific region.

'Yes, we are working on a number of challenges around the world and have even discussed them with you, but I think so important to us is that even in dealing with those other challenges, our focus, our engagement, our commitment, to Indo-Pacific at large and to the relationship, alliance between US and the Philippines in particular, is more than rock solid, it's the absolute priority of President Biden, that's why he asked me to be here,' the US official told Marcos.

Blinken said he looks forward to the upcoming visit of Marcos to Washington for the trilateral summit.

'I think a new horizon of cooperation is also incredibly promising, but it is also building on the very strong foundation of our countries where we have the same priorities, whether it's economic development, whether it's dealing with climate change, with food security, of course upholding international law, all these things are front and center at the end of the day,' Blinken said.

Among those present at the meeting were Manalo, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo.

Marcos hosted a dinner for Blinken and the members of his delegation at the Aguinaldo Hall of Malacañang.

The Secretary of State's visit to Manila is part of a brief Asia tour that also included South Korea.

Blinken's visit came a few days after the visit of the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines led by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Cybersecurity, anti-drug campaign on agenda

Announcing the three-way summit among Biden, Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would push for a 'shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.'

'The leaders will also reaffirm the ironclad alliances between the United States and the Philippines, and the United States and Japan,' Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The three leaders will also discuss trilateral cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and emerging technologies, advance clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation and further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, according to Jean-Pierre. 'The President (Biden) will reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Philippines and emphasize US commitment to upholding international law and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific,' she said.

The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), meanwhile, protested Blinken's visit yesterday, accusing Marcos of treason by advancing the geopolitical interest of the US.

'We never learn from history. Those who posed as friends end up becoming ruthless invaders and colonizers,' Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino said.

'Marcos is allowing the foreign plunder of our resources and local economy and the expansion of US military intervention to consolidate power, entrench their dynasty and enable them and their cronies to grab more ill-gotten wealth,' he said.

Meanwhile, Stratbase-Albert del Rosario Institute president Dindo Manhit has urged the government to tap space-based technology like satellites to guard the country's marine resources and maritime territory.

'By harnessing the power of satellites, space agencies and international partnerships such as the one that we have with the embassy of Canada today, we have the opportunity to revolutionize our capabilities at sea,' Manhit said in a speech at the first-ever conference on space cooperation in the Philippines, organized by the Stratbase Institute in partnership with the Canadian embassy and the Philippine Space Agency held at the Manila Polo Club yesterday morning.

'From tracking vessels in real time to detecting illegal fishing activities and monitoring environmental changes, space-based assets offer unparalleled insights into the dynamics of our maritime areas,' he explained.

