UK based valve and actuation specialist, BEL Valves, has announced its first Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) win in a multi-million-pound contract that will see the company supply to Indonesia’s first Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage project.

BEL Valves – part of the British Engines Group – will supply the facility with a range of manual and motor operated API 6D expanding gate valves, ranging from 8” to 24” nominal size, and pressure rated to class 1500. The valves will be suitable for low temperature gas service along with low fugitive emissions.

The CCUS project forms part of an at scale Indonesian energy development focused on capturing three trillion cubic feet of natural gas and with the potential to isolate 15million tonnes of CO₂ from emissions in its initial phase.

The project is BEL Valves’ first CCUS project win and features a number of industry firsts expected to lead best practice for other plants across the globe.

These include sealing technology developed specifically for the project and enhanced qualification coverage for low fugitive emissions, enabling the expanding gate valves to operate at temperatures down to -70 deg C.

Paul Humphreys, Managing Director at BEL Valves, said: “Being awarded this multi-million-pound contract is a significant vote of confidence in BEL Valves engineering capability and in the proven performance we deliver on critical, high-integrity applications. This is a landmark project, featuring a number of ‘firsts’ that are expected to help shape best practice for CCUS developments around the world, and we are proud to be playing our part in supporting that progress.

“As part of our contribution, we will carry out demanding validation work to demonstrate reliable performance at temperatures down to -70 deg C, and this programme will enable us to secure enhanced qualification coverage for low fugitive emissions to ISO 15848-1. It underlines our continued investment in testing, assurance and standards that meet the evolving requirements of global decarbonisation projects.”

The contract win marks a significant milestone in BEL Valves’ energy transition strategy which saw the business announce the launch of its Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Department in May last year.

Humphreys added: “This project will help set the benchmark for the next generation of carbon capture, utilisation and storage developments and, as such, we’re delighted to have been awarded the contract. We believe the technology being deployed here will help shape how CCUS facilities are designed and executed across the world and BEL Valves is immensely proud to be working on a project of this significance.”

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