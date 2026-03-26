SINGAPORE/SYDNEY - Asian borrowers raised ​upwards of $2.8 billion on Thursday ⁠as investors scooped up high-grade debt amid uncertainty over the Middle East war and the outlook for oil and interest ‌rates.

South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution priced a $1.6 billion four-part U.S. dollar bond sale, Australia's Westpac Banking Corp sold a 1 billion euro ($1.16 billion) covered bond ​and Macquarie Bank launched a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar senior deal, according to term sheets seen by Reuters.

The deals follow a $1.8 billion debt plan unveiled by AIA on Monday.

"During ​periods ​of global uncertainty, the flight to quality is very apparent and there's a clear preference for top-rated issuers," said Daeil Ahn, director for debt capital markets in Korea at Citi.

"Investor demand for Asian investment-grade credit remains strong, with significant capital available for deployment," ⁠he said. "There is a big pipeline waiting to get done, and clients are maintaining a state of readiness to capitalize on favorable issuance windows as they emerge, as we saw earlier this week."

LG Energy's senior unsecured deal comprised $300 million of 2029 notes priced at 5.0%, $500 million of 2031 notes at 5.25%, $300 million of five-year floating-rate notes at the compounded daily secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR, plus 156 basis points, and $500 ​million of 2036 green ‌notes at 5.875%.

Final orders ⁠topped $2.8 billion for the ⁠2029 notes, more than $3 billion for the 2031 notes, over $2 billion for the floating-rate tranche and above $3.5 billion for the 2036 green notes, according to deal ​statistics.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and JPMorgan acted as joint bookrunners on the sale.

When contacted by ‌Reuters, LG Energy said in a statement that it had finalized plans to issue ⁠the bonds on Wednesday, and the funds raised "will be used for debt repayment, domestic and overseas capital expenditures, raw material purchases, and other general corporate purposes."

Westpac declined to comment. Macquarie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

"Credit spreads in Asia have not widened much and there is demand for new issues and well-known and high-quality issuers," said Pramod Shenoi, head of Asia-Pacific research and head of financials at CreditSights.

"Investors are looking through the current implications, but new issue concessions do vary depending on the day and the volatility levels. Covered bonds are the safest asset class and there is always demand - these are AAA-rated."

Westpac priced its January 2, 2031 covered bond at 28 basis points over mid-swaps with a 3.119% coupon.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis and Westpac acted as joint leads.

Macquarie Bank launched a ‌dual-tranche U.S. dollar senior unsecured issue comprising three-year fixed-rate and floating-rate notes due March 29, ⁠2029.

BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Macquarie Capital and Wells Fargo were joint bookrunners.

Despite the spate ​of deals this week, LSEG data as of Thursday showed Asia Pacific issuers excluding Japan have raised $106.5 billion in non-local currency bonds so far this quarter, down about 20% from a year earlier, while the number of deals fell to 167 from 258.

U.S. dollar issuance accounted for nearly 73% ​of the total, while the ‌euro's share rose to about 21%, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8653 euros)

(Reporting by Rae Wee and ⁠Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Additional reporting ​by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Shri Navaratnam and Kevin Buckland)