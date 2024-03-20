The decrease in water allocation for Metro Manila concessionaires by two meters or from 50 cubic meters per second to 48 CMS in April is inevitable, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) announced yesterday.

The impending water reduction aims to prevent Angat Dam from reaching its minimum operating level of 180 meters, according to NWRB executive director Ricky Arzadon.

Azardon said the reduction in the water allotted for households in Metro Manila and nearby provinces was expected to be finalized during the NWRB board meeting yesterday.

'Yes, most likely, we will implement it (48 CMS) as we need to conserve water. We know that we don't have rains and we have strong El Niño. We need to approve a lower allocation,' he said.

Arzadon said it is up to Maynilad and Manila Water to decide on the water interruption in their respective service areas.

'If there will be water interruption, it should be done at night,' he said.

Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) division manager Patrick Dizon has said water interruptions would be done at night in case these are needed amid the impending drop in the water allocation to concessionaires.

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, Angat Dam's water level was at 201.48 meters or 0.22 meters less compared to its previous level of 201.70 meters. It was 10.52 meters below its normal high water level of 212 meters.

The water elevation of Angat Dam is still 21.48 meters above its minimum operating level of 180 meters.

Azardon said measures such as limiting the operation of car wash, swimming pools and golf courses are not part of the options.

'We still do not see that we will resort to that. Angat Dam is not yet at the critical level,' he said.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila's potable water needs.

Arzadon said the water allocation for irrigation in Bulacan and Pamapanga farms would be reduced from 35 to 34 CMS.

