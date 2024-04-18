PHOTO
Apple plans to invest more than $250 million to expand its regional campus or operations in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore, according to a company statement dated April 17. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
