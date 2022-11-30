Capital A Berhad, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, reported a narrower third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia.

The company posted an operating loss of 563.9 million ringgit ($127.00 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 893 million ringgit in the year-ago period. ($1 = 4.4400 ringgit) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



