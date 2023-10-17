An estimated 82 buildings with 8,200 residential units will soon rise in Davao City as part of the government's Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH), the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said yesterday.

The project - named the People's Ville I, II and III - is significantly progressing, with at least five buildings now in the final construction phase, according to DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar.

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) is leading the implementation of the project.

During a briefing, Acuzar directed the SHFC to allocate more open spaces and parks for residents to enjoy outdoor activities.

The housing project is among the 20 ongoing projects in various development and construction phases under the 4PH.

Meanwhile, the Southern Mindanao chapter of the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association assured the DHSUD that it would support the implementation of the 4PH in Mindanao.

