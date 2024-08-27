DMCI Homes, the property development arm of the Consunji Group, is investing about P9.4 billion for the construction of a new single-tower residential development in Quezon City.

DMCI Homes is building a 57-story condominium on the corner of West Avenue and Quezon Avenue called One Delta Terraces.

'Its name pays homage to the old Delta Theater that used to call this area home,' DMCI Homes said.

The company launched an initial inventory of 276 units, with an approximate value of P4.88 billion.

Units at One Delta Terraces are priced from P7.3 million to P21.7 million. These include studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 29 to 95.5 square meters.

DMCI Homes targets to complete the development of One Delta Terraces by November 2029.

Spanning almost 6,000 square meters, the property offers an array of amenities such as swimming pools, a gazebo, a play area, an entertainment room and a fitness gym.

The new residential development is less than a 10-minute drive from EDSA and the Quezon Avenue ramp of Skyway Stage 3 to ensure smooth travel for residents and visitors from various parts of Metro Manila.

It is also located near key MRT-3 stations - Quezon Avenue, Kamuning and North Avenue - as well as the FPJ Station of LRT-1.

DMCI Homes is a Quadruple A developer renowned for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio City, Boracay and Davao City.

