A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted various locations in Cagayan province and the rest of Northern Luzon last night.

State-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 7:03 p.m., with epicenter located at 26 kilometers west of Dalupiri Island in Cagayan province and a depth of 10 kilometers.

The temblor was felt at Intensity 4 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur and Instrumental Intensities 4 in Aparri and Gonzaga in Cagayan and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; Intensity 3 in Peñablanca, Cagayan and Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Intensity 2 in Ilagan City, Isabela; and Intensity 1 in Casiguran, Aurora and Candon City, Narvacan and Tagudin, all in Ilocos Sur.

Tuguegarao City information officer Sherwin Bariuan said the local authorities are still moving around Cagayan's capital at the as of last night to assess if there were damages while other government units in the province and other areas affected by the quake are expected to do the same.

