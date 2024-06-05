Governments should ban advertising by fossil fuel companies in the same way that restrictions are placed on other harmful products like tobacco, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.

"Many governments restrict or prohibit advertising for products that harm human health -- like tobacco," he said in New York. "Some are now doing the same with fossil fuels. I urge every country to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies. And I urge news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising."