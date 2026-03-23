President Donald ​Trump on ⁠Monday told reporters the ‌United States has held talks ​with Iran and that the two ​sides had "major points ​of agreement."

Trump said the conversations that took ⁠place on Sunday would to continue on Monday and that if the negotiations ​continued productively, ‌there would ⁠be ⁠a deal very soon.

Trump added that ​his Middle ‌East envoy Steve ⁠Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner held the talks.

Earlier Trump said he had given orders to postpone any military strikes against Iranian power plants for five ‌days, hours ahead of a deadline that ⁠threatened further escalation ​in the conflict now in its fourth week.

(Reporting by ​Susan ‌Heavey, Humeyra Pamuk ⁠and Bhargav ​Acharya; Editing by David Ljunggren)