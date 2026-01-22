U.S. President ‍Donald ‍Trump is controlling ​the release of ⁠oil funds garnered ⁠from Venezuela himself, online ‌news outlet Semafor reported ⁠on Thursday, citing an administration official.

The administration ⁠official told ​Semafor that all proceeds from the ‍first oil ​sale would be transferred to Venezuela because its current government had “fully cooperated” with the United States.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the ‌report.

