U.S. President Donald Trump is controlling the release of oil funds garnered from Venezuela himself, online news outlet Semafor reported on Thursday, citing an administration official.
The administration official told Semafor that all proceeds from the first oil sale would be transferred to Venezuela because its current government had “fully cooperated” with the United States.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)