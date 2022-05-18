WASHINGTON: First-term U.S. congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over controversial remarks and a nude video, conceded to party primary challenger Chuck Edwards in his House of Representatives race, local news outlet WRAL and CNN reported on Tuesday.

Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina's 11th congressional district. Cawthorn, endorsed by Trump despite a series of controversies, is at age 26 the youngest member of Congress.

(Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin)



