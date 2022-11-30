BUCHAREST - NATO allies are concerned about China's military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after a gathering of the Western military alliance in Romania.

Chinese policies of concern to NATO included "its use of disinformation, its rapid, opaque military buildup, including its cooperation with Russia," Blinken told a news conference.

"But we also remain committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with China wherever we can and we welcome opportunities to work together on common challenges."

