MEXICO CITY - Mexico will increase production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan aimed at tackling inflation, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Ramirez was speaking at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Ana Isabel Martinez, Editing by Dave Graham)