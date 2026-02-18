Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly ​on Tuesday ⁠said that what had been widespread uncertainty ‌last year about the strength of demand has given ​way to cautious optimism among the business ​leaders she talks with.

"It's ​somewhat of a surprise to many of them, given that consumers have ⁠drained down their savings," especially among those with lower incomes, Daly told reporters after an event at San Jose State University. "But right ​now ‌it's good...it's ⁠a buyers' market ⁠in the labor market."

Daly said that businesses are ​still uncertain about how ‌long consumer demand will stay ⁠strong, and are therefore cautious about hiring, especially with artificial intelligence potentially changing the kinds of workers they may need to have on staff.

Once they figure out how AI may change their business needs, she said, they can think about hiring to ‌meet the demand that they need to ⁠meet.

"I'd say that cautiously optimistic ​is really where they're at," Daly said. "And with the policy adjustments we made last year, ​the ‌economy in their mind feels ⁠well supported." (Reporting by ​Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)