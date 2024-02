Brazil's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.3% in December from 73.8% in November and 71.7% a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country's public sector primary deficit reached 249.124 billion reais ($50.23 billion) last year, following a 129.573 billion reais deficit in December, which came larger than the 124.35 billion reais deficit expected in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 4.9594 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)