Brazilian motor maker WEG SA on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 1.37 billion reais ($284.79 million), up 50% from a year earlier, boosted by "good demand" across the regions where it operates.

The company quarterly net revenue increased 13.7% to 8.17 billion reais, it said in a securities filing, roughly in line with the 8.13 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 4.8105 reais)