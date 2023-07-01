President Joe Biden said Friday that millions of Americans are "angry" after the Supreme Court brought down his student loan forgiveness program but he announced new measures to ease the financial burden.

"I know there are millions of Americans in this country who feel disappointed and discouraged or even a little bit angry," Biden said. "I must admit I do too."

Biden announced measures to "provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible." These include a temporary 12-month pause on penalties for missing debt repayments.