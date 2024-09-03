Mnangagwa led a delegation to Shenzhen from Thursday to Saturday to learn about the city’s development and achievements in scientific and technological innovation. Shenzhen is the first stop on his China tour.

On the morning of Friday, Mnangagwa and his delegation visited BYD’s showroom and were provided with a comprehensive overview of the company, including its history, technological innovations, and global business footprint.

Mnangagwa was impressed by BYD’s core NEV technologies and wide range of brands, including the Yangwang and Fang Cheng Bao.

As a gesture of goodwill, BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu presented Mnangagwa with a miniature model of Yangwang U8, BYD’s luxury sport-utility vehicle.

In recent years, Zimbabwe and Shenzhen have held exchanges and collaborated across various sectors. In March, the Zimbabwean Government released the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, envisioning the establishment of an inclusive digital society.

Mnangagwa is keen to learn from Shenzhen’s expertise in smart city development and anticipates future opportunities for collaboration.

