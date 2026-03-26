The Southern African country of Zimbabwe is implementing sweeping reforms that will require millers, stockfeed producers, and food processors to rely more on home-grown crops, in an effort to reduce import dependence and improve local agriculture.

Zimbabwe just bet big on its farmers with the introduction of new regulations.

Zimbabwe is introducing reforms requiring millers, stockfeed producers, and food processors to source at least 40% of their raw materials from local farmers starting April 1, 2025.

The local sourcing requirement will gradually increase until the industry achieves full compliance by 2028.

The reforms aim to reduce the country’s reliance on agricultural imports, which have more than doubled in value over the past decade.

A pricing protection policy will direct the price difference from cheaper imports into an Agriculture Revolving Fund to support domestic farmers.

The policy is intended to be a progressive transition, with the demand for local sourcing increasing slowly until full compliance is achieved by 2028.

The bill, presented last year by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, represents a significant shift in how the country provides its food and processing sectors.

Within the last decade, from 2010 to 2024, Zimbabwe’s importation of essential agricultural products such as oilseeds soybean sunflowers, and cottonseed, among others, experienced a substantial increase, with their total value more than doubling.

These expenditures rose from US$142 million to US$346 million, as seen on The Herald, a Zimbabwean newspaper.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s aggregate food import expenditure reached an estimated US$976.1 million in 2024, representing a significant 55.2 percent increase from the US$628.9 million recorded in 2023.

For Zimbabwean farmers like Benard Chinyemba (L), 60, a qualified mechanical engineer who was offered a farm during Zimbabwe’s land reform, the programme is a success

This surge was primarily driven by the procurement of grain and oilseeds necessitated by an El Niño-induced drought.

To further aid in bolstering domestic production, the new laws include a pricing protection policy.

The law mandates that if imported items enter the country at a lower cost than producing identical goods domestically, the difference will be directed to an Agriculture Revolving Fund.

The country’s Farmers Union welcomed the new regulations and touted them as a progressive step towards enhancing the local agricultural industry.

“By safeguarding local markets, the regulation helps retain value in our agriculture sector, supports livelihoods in rural communities, and contributes to broader goals of rural resilience and climate-smart agriculture,” the union said.

“The ZFU reiterates its commitment to working collaboratively with Government, processors, input suppliers and extension services to ensure that Zimbabwe’s farmers are ready to respond to the opportunities presented by this regulation.”

On the flip side, some industry players have expressed concern about the law’s impact on their ability to source cheaper imports on the international market.

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