The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday unveiled plans to provide the sum of $270 million to support the Humanitarian Response and Poverty Alleviation in Nigeria.

The UNICEF delegation led by its Country Representative, Christian Mundate gave the assurance in Abuja, during a working visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

The UNICEF Chief who was flanked by the Chief of Health & HIV/AIDS, Eduardo Celades assured the Minister of technical support to build the capacity of the Ministry’s staff as well as support the development of a humanitarian response protocol for Nigeria to guide all humanitarian actors as this will facilitate effective coordination.

In addition, UNICEF is to support the establishment of a National Humanitarian Situation Room or Humanitarian Emergency Operation Centre (H-EOC) to monitor, mitigate and prevent Humanitarian Emergencies and build resilience in the system.

In her remarks, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, informed the delegation that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to lifting 133 million poor Nigerians out of poverty in a phased approach; especially, the 71 million extremely poor Nigerians who leave under $1.95 cents a day.

She, therefore, charged UNICEF to also draw up plans towards supporting the FG on poverty alleviation.

“Time is of the essence and we need to run at the speed of light to roll out social programs that will bring relief to the burdens of the poor. Nigerians are eagerly waiting for full implementation of the renewed hope agenda, the time for intense action is now.”

While she assured them of the commitment to transparency and accountability in all the processes of the Ministry, she told the delegation that the engagement with partners like UNICEF will continue until government achieves its target.

