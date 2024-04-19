In a move aimed at revolutionising Nigeria’s education sector, President Bola Tinubu has established a national education data system designed to elevate learning standards, foster skill development, and secure the academic security of the nation’s youth.

In a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, the comprehensive initiative, encapsulated as DOTS, encompasses data repositories, out-of-school children’s education, teacher training and development, and skill development and acquisition.

(1) Data Repository

Currently, there is a paucity of coordinated, verifiable, and authentic data on all aspects of the education sector in Nigeria, which is critical for planning. Consequently, the President has approved the conduct of an extensive census of the following:

(a) All schools in Nigeria, from primary to tertiary level, their conditions and live-in facilities, proximity to one another, educational infrastructure, etc.

(b) All teachers in Nigeria, their qualifications, training support received, etc.

(c) All pupils and students in primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, gender, exam grades, etc.

This information will guide federal and state interventions for teachers’ training and development as well as overall support. It will also provide data on gender ratio (boys and girls), their specific learning needs, and who is in school or who has dropped out based on daily monitoring with year-by-year reporting.

There will be a dedicated portal/dashboard in the Federal Ministry of Education, offices of state governors, and local government chairpersons, which will host and disseminate this information for the federal government, states, and local governments to monitor in real-time.

This new data-tracking architecture will enable the government to track the progress of students, thus having a clear data-driven mechanism for interventions, especially concerning out-of-school children, girls, and those with specific learning disabilities, among others.

(2) Out-of-school children’s education and training

The Federal Ministry of Education is already implementing the government’s policy through the activities of four of its agencies. Already, there are about two million beneficiaries. The system-wide policy will further enhance the education and training of the nation’s out-of-school children.

(3) Teachers’ development and support

Under this programme, the Federal Ministry of Education will support and train teachers in digital skills to facilitate the use of technology in classrooms. This is expected to bring technology and digitization to teachers and learners at all levels of education.

(4) Skill development and acquisition for all levels

In his determined effort to enhance skill diversity in the education sector in order to effectively equip Nigerian students with the requisite skills, knowledge, and values to become functional and productive members of society, the President has also approved the National Skills Framework. The framework is designed to provide the appropriate skills for each level of education that will result in the empowerment of generations of Nigerians with the required aptitude for the evolving needs of the global economy of the 21st century.

This framework is expected to address skill gaps, quality of education, and unemployment concerns as students will acquire certain skill sets in addition to general knowledge.

Once fully implemented, these programmes are expected to succeed in resetting learning and connecting the ‘DOTS’ for significant improvement of Nigeria’s overall education system, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

