Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday ordered a sharp reduction in motor vehicle use in government activities, directing carpooling and bus transport for officials.

The move, starting with her own office, is meant to address spiralling fuel costs linked to the US–Israel–Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking in the capital, Dodoma, on April 8, she said the number of vehicles used by officials accompanying her on domestic trips would be reduced to just one bus for all, regardless of seniority."We use too many vehicles in executing everyday government functions, which means our fuel consumption is excessive. We need to take immediate austerity measures and I will start with my own (President's) office. From now on, whenever and wherever I travel, I will put all officials in one bus.""The presidential convoy will comprise an escort car, a police vehicle and a reserve car at the back. Everyone else will travel in the one bus," the president said.

Samia issued the directive at Chamwino State House in Dodoma while swearing in new government officials appointed last week in an administrative reshuffle that included the dismissal of the head of Tanzania’s fuel price regulator amid the fuel crisis.

The director-general of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), James Mwainyekule, was sacked a day after the agency announced substantial increases in official cap prices from April 1.

On Tuesday, the warring sides in the Gulf crisis signalled a two-week ceasefire, but the flow of oil from the Strait of Hormuz—where most East African countries, including Tanzania, source refined petroleum products—is unlikely to resolve immediate shortages.

In Tanzania, retail fuel costs rose by more than 30 percent overnight, reaching record levels of Tsh3,820 ($1.53) per litre for petrol, Tsh3,806 ($1.52) for diesel, and Tsh3,684 ($1.48) for kerosene, a basic cooking and lighting fuel for many low-income households. In some inland regions, prices exceeded Tsh4,000 ($1.60) per litre.

According to official figures released in late March, Tanzania has sufficient petrol stocks to last until the end of April, diesel until mid-May, and aviation fuel for 91 days to June. Additional shipments covering May, June and July are already in transit.

On Wednesday, President Samia said that despite EWURA’s price increases, fuel remains cheaper in Tanzania than in neighbouring countries.

She appeared to dismiss the likelihood of near-term price reductions, despite the ceasefire announced on Tuesday, and warned that food prices, basic commodities and public transport fares could soon rise.

The president urged traders and transporters to exercise restraint despite the fuel crisis.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

