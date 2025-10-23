The Civic Association of Rondebosch East (Care) has raised concerns about what it describes as the selective use of social-housing sites in already densely populated areas, while open land in more affluent suburbs remains undeveloped.

According to Care chairperson Rashard Davids, the City has sold 44 sites on public auction in Constantia — open sites that offer up viable land suitable for social housing.

He says his organisation has sent letters to the Mayor to open up this database of all available social-housing sites in well-located, higher-income areas and to discuss the way forward, but that there has been no response.

If the City does not comply with these demands, the association will take the matter to court, Davids warns.

The comments follow the City’s confirmation that it will proceed with an affordable housing project in Rondebosch East, a decision that has prompted opposition from local residents.

Approved by the City’s Mayoral Committee in August last year, the mixed-use development will include approximately 800 residential units, accommodating an estimated 2,775 people and adding around 1,200 vehicles to the area.

The site, located at Kromboom Road and 7th Avenue, is expected to feature housing, retail space, an open market, public open areas and a taxi rank.

Traffic, environment, housing

Residents have expressed concern that the project could increase traffic congestion, strain local infrastructure and alter the area’s character.

Davids also adds that the development site falls within an overlay zone — an area with special planning controls or environmental considerations — and has been designated by the City as a Critical Biodiversity Area.

The planned Rondebosch East social housing project is part of the City's broader strategy to address the housing backlog and provide affordable housing options.

In addition to the Rondebosch East development, the City has approved plans for a 555-unit social housing project on Smuts Road, further contributing to the goal of delivering 12,000 affordable homes

While Care has welcomed the City’s commitment to expanding affordable housing, it maintains that achieving true spatial equity requires a more balanced approach to site selection across all areas of the metro.

City engagement response

In response, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim, said the City had sought to engage residents through an independent social facilitator and various other platforms.

"Their views are not reflected by all in the community; there are civic organisations that are willing to partake in the City's focus group engagements, and the City thanks them for their support of the City's intention to dispose of the property."

The City set up additional engagement sessions with a particular group of residents in opposition, but to illustrate the response, no one arrived for the engagement from this grouping," he said.

On the weekend of 11 and 12 October, the City hosted an Open Day to provide accurate information about the mixed-use development.

The City defines affordable housing as units catering to households earning less than R32,000 per month. The initiative forms part of its broader strategy to deliver well-located, inclusive housing opportunities across Cape Town.

