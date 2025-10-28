South Africa aims to modernise its rail network and achieve 600 million annual passenger trips by 2030, launching Requests for Information (RFIs) to attract private-sector innovation, investment, and solutions to transform and expand the country’s transport infrastructure, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said on Sunday, 26 October 2025 in Pretoria.

The RFIs cover a range of different areas, including fare collection systems; depot management; utilisation and the commercialisation of the Passenger Rail Agency of South African (Prasa) fibre network to enhance digital connectivity.

They also look to improve operational resilience within the rail sector and beyond, as well as insights and innovative ideas for a new era of long distance regional rapid transit.

By the end of May 2025, Prasa had successfully commissioned 35 out of 40 passenger corridors and had achieved an annual audited figure of 77 million passenger journeys.

“To continue on the recovery path, Prasa requires additional investment that cannot be carried by the fiscus alone. These RFIs are not tenders — they are an invitation for the market to help us design the future of rail. Together, we can rebuild confidence in public transport, open up investment opportunities, and connect South Africans to the growth we all deserve,” the Minister said during a media briefing.

Smart rail modernisation

As part of efforts to modernise the passenger rail system, South Africa is moving towards a single, tap-and-go ticket that you can use across trains, buses, and even taxis.

“No more queues or paper tickets — just one account-based system that makes travel easier and helps us manage revenue transparently and efficiently. The private sector has an important role to play to make this a reality.

“We’re partnering with the private sector to modernise our major maintenance depots at Braamfontein and Wolmerton. This will mean faster train repairs, better reliability, and new investment in nearby areas — creating jobs and boosting local development. It is for this reason that the private-sector participation is of paramount importance given the magnitude of this project,” Creecy said.

Prasa is rolling out thousands of kilometres of fibre optic cable as part of its new signalling system along the railway lines.

“We’re opening this door for private partners to help us turn that network into a source of income — by offering broadband and digital services — while strengthening safety and real-time communication across the rail system.

“We’re planning a new generation of regional trains — faster, safer and more frequent — connecting cities like Pretoria, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Musina, Mbombela and Durban. We’ll use our existing network for speeds of up to 120km per hour, build new 160–200km per hour regional lines, and test the waters for a 300km per hour high-speed railway between Johannesburg and Durban,” she said.

These lines will shorten travel times, reduce travel costs, take pressure off the roads, and stimulate new development in towns along each route.

“These regional projects are not possible without private-sector partnership. Through this RFI, we’re inviting skilled private operators to lease and manage our new and old fleet under clear performance standards — keeping them safe, reliable, and on time.

“Prasa's new blue trains, built at the Gibela factory in Nigel, are world-class. We also have older yellow trains that can be repurposed for new uses,” the Minister said.

Trains, jobs, growth

At the same time, government is partnering with manufacturers to position South Africa as Africa’s leading train builder — creating jobs, boosting local manufacturing, and turning the country into a regional export hub, in line with the African Union's 2015 resolution.

“The rail and port freight RFI process is part of our broader Freight Logistics Roadmap, which seeks to restore efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness in the movement of goods across our economy.

“It also reflects government’s commitment to implementing the National Rail Policy (2022), the National Ports Policy, and the Private Sector Participation Framework (2023) — all of which recognise the critical role of partnerships with the private sector in revitalising South Africa’s transport infrastructure,” Creecy said.

Both policies maintain public ownership of the rail and port network while promoting private-sector investment to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

“The RFI process is a critical step in this private sector participation journey and reflects government’s acknowledgement of the importance of considering the rail passenger and freight logistics landscape from the perspectives of all interested and affected parties, to develop effective and sustainable solutions,” the Minister said.

The RFI must be completed online, and the portal will remain open until Monday, 15 December 2025. The portal can be accessed here or on the Department of Transport and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) websites.

The Passenger Rail RFI will remain open for a period of eight weeks.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).