In a landmark effort to bridge South Africa’s widening digital divide, Seseko in partnership with Microsoft South Africa has successfully delivered a groundbreaking robotics and coding programme that has impacted more than 5,000 learners across 6 provinces. Through hands-on bootcamps, accredited teacher training, and the supply of robotics kits to 30 participating schools, the initiative is equipping rural and underserved communities with the tools, skills, and confidence needed to participate in the rapidly evolving digital economy. This nationwide rollout is not only transforming classrooms but also redefining what is possible for young people in communities where access to technology has long been limited.

Across the 30 schools supported through this programme, learners are gaining exposure to real digital tools for the first time. In communities most affected by the digital divide, the initiative is demonstrating that when young people are given hands-on technology, strong mentorship, and opportunities to innovate, their confidence and aspirations increase significantly.

A transformation sweeping across provinces

The initiative spans six provinces: Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. More than 5,000 learners have participated in immersive robotics and coding bootcamps, many of whom touched a robotics kit or wrote a line of code for the first time.

For countless learners, these bootcamps represent more than a skill-building experience. They are the spark that ignites dreams of future careers in engineering, automation, software development, and emerging technologies.

Teachers are also experiencing a major shift. 105 teachers from 68 Gauteng schools have completed SACE-accredited training, empowering them to integrate robotics and coding into everyday teaching. This support extends directly to the 30 programme schools that are receiving kits and mentorship.

Bringing technology into classrooms that need it most

Many participating schools lack computer labs, reliable internet access, or STEM resources. Seseko and Microsoft are changing that reality by delivering:



- Bluetooth-enabled robotics kits to 30 schools



- Mobile and adaptable learning models designed for rural and low-resource classrooms



- Ongoing technical and instructional support from Seseko facilitators

This approach allows learners to move from passive users of technology to active creators who design, build, and program their own robots. The continued involvement of Seseko facilitators ensures consistent support for both teachers and learners.

A surge in confidence and ambition

Early evaluations confirm significant impact across the 30 supported schools:



- Learners report higher confidence in STEM subjects



- Curiosity and enthusiasm for technology have increased



- Teachers feel more equipped and motivated to deliver robotics and coding



- Schools are requesting expansion to include more grades and learners

The programme is building skills and expanding possibilities for young people.

A vision for equity and empowerment

“As the learning landscape shifts, the digital divide and skills gap in underserved communities continues to widen. Yet, we see that today’s youth are enthusiastic and highly engaged when given hands-on opportunities like robotics and coding, which are vital for preparing them for tomorrow’s tech-driven world. Empowering rural schools requires strong multi-stakeholder partnerships. Together, we can open new career pathways and ensure no learner is left behind by bringing world-class technology and training to those who need it most.” Bradley Maseko, CEO, Seseko

His words reflect the core mission driving this work: unlocking potential, creating opportunity, and ensuring that every learner, regardless of where they live, can participate in the future of technology.

About Seseko

Seseko is a leading South African EdTech company dedicated to bridging the digital divide in underserved communities through innovative STEM education. Seseko creates immersive learning experiences designed to equip young learners with the skills and knowledge they need for a tech-driven future. Through this programme, 30 schools are receiving robotics kits, and both teachers and learners continue to benefit from ongoing support provided by experienced Seseko facilitators.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).