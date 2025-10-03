Long-serving Eskom official, Monde Bala, has been appointed as CEO of the power utility’s transmission arm, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA). Bala has been serving as the entity’s interim CEO for the past two months and was appointed following a rigorous recruitment process.

Monde Bala has been appointed as CEO of the National Transmission Company of South Africa. Image supplied.

NTCSA board chairperson, Priscillah Mabelane, expressed the board’s confidence in Bala’s ability to lead it “into its next chapter”.

“He brings a wealth of experience and insight to the role, and we look forward to continuing our work with him and the executive team as we drive forward our strategic deliverables,” Mabelane said.

Bala brings some 27 years’ experience in the energy sector to the NTCSA and was serving as Eskom group executive for distribution before his appointment.

He also served in various senior positions within the power utility.

“Mr Bala is uniquely positioned to guide the NTCSA as it continues to deliver on its mandate of providing reliable, fair, and affordable access to the electricity grid and market, supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

"His appointment marks a significant milestone in accelerating the development of a more competitive and efficient electricity market that benefits all South Africans.

“Mr Bala’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating the execution of the NTCSA’s strategy, which includes attracting investment into the transmission grid through the implementation of the Transmission Development Plan (TDP), advancing operational unbundling in line with legislative requirements, and fostering a fair and competitive electricity market.

He holds a BSc in electrical engineering from the University of Cape Town and a Master of engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand.

"The NTCSA welcomes Mr Bala’s appointment and looks forward to his leadership in shaping the future of South Africa’s energy landscape,” the NTCSA said.

