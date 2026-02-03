Frogfoot has expanded its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal through the acquisition of fibre infrastructure built and operated by Mitsol (Pty) Ltd, adding about 19,000 homes to its network in the province.

The assets will be integrated into Frogfoot’s national fibre network, with customers in the affected areas moving onto Frogfoot’s pricing structures, support systems and open-access platform, which includes multiple internet service providers.

Richard Henn, head of mergers and acquisitions at Frogfoot, said the Mitsol network was a strategic fit, citing its build quality and geographic alignment with Frogfoot’s existing footprint in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the greater Durban area.

Mitsol will continue operating as an internet service provider on the network under its Resinet brand.

The companies said they will work together to manage the transition and limit service disruption, with customers gaining access to Frogfoot’s national support centre and future network upgrades.

The deal forms part of Frogfoot’s broader regional expansion strategy, with KwaZulu-Natal identified as a key growth market for the fibre network operator.

