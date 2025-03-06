The eThekwini Municipality will continue to work on various interventions to manage and reduce the increase in water demand that has resulted in the recurring disruption of water supply.

To manage the demand and to build storage, the municipality has implemented rationing in many areas, especially in the northern and southern areas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the municipality noted that demand currently exceeds supply by approximately 100 megalitres a day, resulting in further strain on the system.

This is due to the current curtailment measures that were implemented by uMngeni-uThukela Water in October last year.

“To augment the water supply, comprehensive plans have been set in motion in collaboration with the national Department of Water and Sanitation and uMngeni-uThukela Water to construct and commission the uMkhomazi Dam, a pivotal project to augment water supply to the city,” the municipality said.

The municipality is also actively implementing various medium-term interventions, including infrastructure upgrades, pipeline replacements, and a comprehensive leak detection and repair programme.

The installation of pressure management valves, dysfunctional meter replacements, the incorporation of technology to enhance meter accuracy, and improvements in billing and debtor management, are also being implemented.

“Currently, areas in the West of the city are experiencing intermittent supply due to the shutdown of the 53 Pipeline by uMngeni-uThukela Water. This was done to allow the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to relocate approximately 200m of the 53 Pipeline, as part of its N3 upgrade project,” the municipality said.

Durban’s beachfront set for major overhaul

Meanwhile, Durban’s iconic beachfront is set to undergo a major transformation, with a complete facelift and redevelopment of the buildings along the promenade.

Over the past few years, changes have been made to improve the offering to visitors on the beachfront, ensuring that it remains a world-class facility.

Head of the Real Estate Unit, Thapelo Mmusinyane noted that as tenant leases expire, the municipality follows proper process to invite bids for the development of innovative new spaces and eateries that will elevate the beachfront experience.

This forms an integral part of the City’s Proactive Land Release Strategy, which was adopted in September 2021.

The strategy enables the city to proactively manage surplus land, assisting the city to achieve its developmental objectives, stimulate economic activity and Black economic empowerment, and promoting economic transformation in the property sector.

Mmusinyane explained that between May 2021 and November 2022, 25 properties were put up for bid, with 10 new leases being awarded to companies 100% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

“All 10 awards were made to companies that are 100% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals. On the beachfront in particular, properties that have been affected are Circus, Bike and Bean, and Minitown.”

Mmusinyane added that the historic building in which Joe Cools and other eateries are housed, will be upgraded soon by a developer, who will then sublet the space to suitable tenants.

He assured the public that a fair, equitable, and transparent process was followed as stipulated in Section 14(5) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

“This section mandates that the disposal, including leasing of municipal properties must adhere to principles of fairness, equity, transparency, and competitiveness in line with the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy (Section 111 of the MFMA).

“Renewing the leases without an open, competitive process would have violated these principles, as well as Section 217(1) of the Constitution, which upholds the same standards for public procurement. Therefore, lease renewals could not be granted without contravening the law,” he explained.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).