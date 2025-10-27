Airlink has announced it will launch a new Johannesburg-Zanzibar route in June 2026, with tickets now on sale. The Tanzanian island, known for its spices, beaches, marine life, and Unesco-listed Stone Town, has become an increasingly popular destination for South African tourists.

The airline will operate its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, accommodating up to 136 passengers, on a twice-weekly schedule: 4Z 010 departs Johannesburg at 12pm on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving in Zanzibar at 4.35pm, while 4Z 011 leaves Zanzibar at 12pm on Mondays and Thursdays, arriving in Johannesburg at 2.55pm.

The schedule allows passengers from across South Africa and the SADC region to connect via Johannesburg, while facilitating onward connections on partner airlines globally.

De Villiers Engelbrecht, Airlink CEO, said: “Zanzibar’s proximity to Johannesburg, Airlink’s main hub, puts the island within reach of our customers based in Gauteng.

"The timing of the flights allows for Airlink connecting flights from other destinations we serve across South Africa and the SADC region. Similarly, Airlink will provide convenient connections for customers travelling between Zanzibar and almost anywhere in the world on our world-leading partner airlines.”

Zanzibar’s growing appeal

Zanzibar’s economy grew by 6.8% in 2024, driven by tourism—which accounts for 30% of GDP—and agriculture, including cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper, seaweed, and seafood.

Foreign direct investment in construction and manufacturing rose 28% in 2025, with a focus on the “blue economy,” covering fisheries, aquaculture, marine tourism, and offshore energy projects.

The island’s popularity is also boosted by a new online electronic visa system and the option to obtain visas on arrival.

