Rotana, a leading hotel management company, has announced the signing of Mogadishu Rotana, the first luxury hotel development in Somalia, in partnership with Riverside Holding.

Set for completion in 2026, the five-star property will feature 321 keys, comprising 261 guest rooms and 60 hotel apartments, while amenities will include a fitness center, spa, multiple dining options, event facilities and retail spaces.

Developed to set new standards in the country, the hotel’s design combines modern sophistication with local cultural influences, making it a flagship of Mogadishu’s revitalisation.

Transformative master plan

Located near Aden Adde International Airport, the hotel forms part of a transformative master plan to redevelop the capital into a thriving urban destination. The development plans also include a convention centre, hospital, shopping mall, residential properties, business park, and school in the area.

Mogadishu Rotana will be managed by Aleph Hospitality, a Dubai-based company and the largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa. With nearly a decade’s experience in managing hotels across the African continent, Aleph Hospitality brings unparalleled expertise, regional insight, and a proven track record to oversee the daily operations, while delivering exceptional hospitality services at the upcoming hotel.

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “This project aspires to set a new benchmark for luxury and service in East Africa, and we are immensely proud to be part of it. Our primary goal is to position the country’s first five-star hotel as a hub for international business, tourism, and cultural exchange. By leveraging Rotana’s expertise in delivering world-class service excellence, we hope to drive Somalia’s revitalisation through a transformation of its hospitality landscape. This hotel also marks a key addition to our portfolio and is a reflection of our commitment to the country and the wider Middle East and Africa region.”

Jibril Hassan Mohamed, Chairman of Riverside Holding, said: “Collaborating with Rotana signifies a pivotal advancement in Somalia's hospitality sector. This alliance brings world-class expertise to our development and underscores our commitment to Mogadishu's economic and cultural renaissance. We are confident that this venture will set a new standard in the region and foster immense growth and opportunities. We extend our gratitude to all our partners whose support and dedication have made this vision a reality.”

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the management of what will be our first hotel in Somalia. We look forward to working closely with the teams at Riverside Holdings and Rotana.”

118th property in the region

The new property will mark Rotana’s 118th property in the region, complementing Rotana’s burgeoning pipeline in Africa, where the group is also looking forward to the opening of the 140-key, sustainably-minded Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana branded property in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026. In addition, Rotana is also developing some exciting luxury hotel and resort projects in Accra, Cotonou, Cairo and Luxor.

Rotana currently operates 81 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. The company continues to expand its footprint with a robust pipeline of new projects in the UAE and international markets, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in hospitality.

