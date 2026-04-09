Seseko is proud to announce the upcoming Digital Skills Summit, taking place 27–28 August 2026, bringing together learners, educators, industry leaders, and innovators to shape the future of digital education and employment in South Africa.

Under the theme Bridging Education, Technology & Future Careers, the summit will directly engage 1,500 students, 200+ educators, 75 schools, and 15 districts across Gauteng, creating one of the region’s most impactful platforms for youth digital empowerment.

Why this summit matters now

South Africa is at a critical turning point:



- Youth unemployment remains above 45%, with many young people lacking access to relevant digital skills



- Over 60% of jobs in the future will require digital literacy or technical skills



- The demand for skills in coding, AI, data, and digital entrepreneurship continues to outpace supply.

At the same time, access to hands-on exposure, mentorship, and real-world career pathways remains limited, especially in underserved communities. The Seseko Digital Skills Summit is designed to close this gap.

A platform for real impact

This is not just another conference. The summit delivers practical, hands-on experiences that prepare students for the modern workforce:



- Interactive digital workshops in coding, technology, and innovation.



- Career guidance and mentorship from industry professionals.



- Exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future of work.



- Panel discussions and thought leadership from leading voices.



- Direct engagement between students and employers.

By connecting education with industry, Seseko is helping to build a pipeline of future-ready talent.

A unique opportunity for sponsors

The Digital Skills Summit offers partners a powerful platform to:



- Engage directly with 1,500+ students — future employees, innovators, and consumers



- Position your brand as a leader in education and digital transformation



- Access high-impact visibility through branding, exhibition spaces, and speaking opportunities



- Contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s socio-economic development.

Sponsors will play a critical role in unlocking opportunity, driving inclusion, and shaping the next generation of talent.

Focus areas



- Technology and Coding



- Digital Literacy



- Future Careers



- Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Join us in shaping the future

Seseko invites corporate partners, technology companies, and education stakeholders to collaborate in building a digitally empowered South Africa. This is more than sponsorship – it’s an opportunity to invest in the future workforce, drive impact at scale, and be part of a national movement toward inclusive digital growth.

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