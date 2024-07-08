It’s no secret that Chinese cars have entered the South African auto market with a bang.

With their budget-friendly, high-tech offerings, brands like Haval and Chery are fast becoming household names.

However, there is a lingering cloud still in the air, simply because they’re made in China.

I recently purchased a new Omoda C5 Elegance S. While everyone was impressed by its futuristic looks and tech, I noticed how shocked many people were when they experienced the premium perceived quality inside.

The myth of low-quality Chinese manufacturing is still around, despite China being a manufacturing powerhouse that produces more than just the popular household items like those from Temu or Shein.

If you look at your brand-new iPhone, it will also say ‘Made in China’. The same applies to almost everything we use and rely on every day.

Although, I agree it’s a bit different when you’re talking about a car as safety and reliability are essential. Plush leather and 360-degree HD cameras don’t matter if the car is unreliable or too fragile for our South African roads.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

