Qatar Charity (QC) announced the inauguration of four new schools in Ghana as part of its implementation of educational projects to raise the level of education quality and contribute to improving the performance of the educational system there.

In a statement on Sunday, QC indicated that it aims, through the construction of various schools and classrooms to establish educational facilities and create an effective and safe learning environment that takes into account gender differences and the needs of people with disabilities. This effort will help overcome illiteracy, ensure the continuity of students\' education, enhance the quality of education, and contribute to improving the performance of the educational system in Ghana.

The educational projects of Qatar Charity have been warmly welcomed on both the government and public levels in Ghana, especially in light of the advanced standards used by QC in building and equipping schools with all the requirements they need to ensure good educational achievement for students.

QC has constructed 23 schools since the opening of its office in Ghana in 2017. The total number of beneficiaries has reached 4,710 male and female students.

As the new academic year is about to begin, QC has launched the \'Education Makes it Possible\' campaign to support educational projects within and outside the State of Qatar. The campaign is expected to benefit around 100,000 students, both male and female, in 38 countries worldwide. The campaign aims to cover the costs of school bags, school uniforms, and laptops, as well as tuition fees. Additionally, providing laptops and scholarships will be offered to students in a number of countries. Moreover, the campaign includes building, maintaining, and rehabilitating 66 elementary and secondary schools and vocational training centers.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).