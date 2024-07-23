The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), has said that following persistent rainfall, some locations in Abuja are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within July 21–25, 2024.

The locations include Mabushi District and Kurudu, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement by the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Centre, Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja, to the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD).

Following the early warning, the Ag Director General of FEMD, Mrs Florence Dawon Wenegieme, called on the facility maintenance and management to clear blocked manholes in the Mabushi district to ensure free flow of water in the event of heavy rains.

Wenegieme also urged the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to clear all blocked drainages and ensure the evacuation of waste in the district to mitigate the impact of flooding.

According to a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by FEMD’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isah, “The Ag DG has called on the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to clear all blocked drainages in Kurudu and also evacuate solid waste dumped indiscriminately in the area.

“Accordingly, the Search and Rescue Team of the Department has been placed on alert in the event of possible flooding."

“The Ag DG appealed to residents to always heed early warnings issued by the Department to ensure the safety of lives and property. Mrs Wenegieme urged residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of a disaster.”

