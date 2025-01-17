VIENNA: The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is co-financing Africa’s largest onshore wind power project, contributing US$30 million to the construction of two 550 MW wind farms with a total capacity of a 1.1 GW in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez region.

The facility will be capable of powering more than 1 million homes and reduce carbon emissions by around 2,5 million tonnes per year.

In a statement today, OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said that this landmark wind farm project is an excellent example of how partnerships can drive climate action and development solutions.

“This underscores the OPEC Fund’s commitment to supporting the country’s sustainable development and energy transition,” he added.