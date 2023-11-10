Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has travelled to Saudi Arabia to represent Africa’s biggest economy and top oil producer at the Saudi-Africa Summit to be held Riyadh on Friday.

The president will push for more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships, his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

Tinubu has introduced sweeping reforms in the African country, including the removal of foreign exchange controls to ease the flow of foreign capital for investors.

Since he took office in May, Tinubu has been on a campaign to drum up investment in Nigeria, and has courted businessmen and conglomerates in previous trips to India, the UAE and the US.

The reforms, including removing of a fuel subsidy have been well received by the markets and credit rating agencies.

They have however weaker the naira by more than 40% and sent inflation to an 18-year high. The president has said the short-term pain will lead to economic growth in the long run.

(Editing by Seban Scaira seban.scaria@lseg.com )