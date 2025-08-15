President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reappointed the Managing Director of Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, for another five-year tenure.

In a press statement made available to Nigerian Tribune online in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, the Head, Press and Publicity Affairs of N-HYPPADEC, Nura Tanko Wakili, expressed that Sadiq-Yelwa’s reappointment is a testament to his unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and outstanding contributions to the development of hydroelectric power-producing communities in Nigeria.

Pointing out that his first tenure was marked by remarkable strides in infrastructural development, youth empowerment, and sustainable initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of many across the NHYPPADEC member states.

Stressing that the Staff of N-HYPPADEC are confident that under his renewed leadership, N-HYPPADEC will achieve even greater milestones in line with its mandate.

“We also express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his entire cabinet for recognising Sadiq Yelwa’s exceptional capabilities and granting him a renewed opportunity to serve.

“This decision reaffirms the President’s commitment to fostering progress and development in Nigeria’s critical sectors.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to the Governors of N-HYPPADEC member states, particularly the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), for their faith in Sadiq-Yelwa and unwavering commitment towards his reappointment,” the statement read.

