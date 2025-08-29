In a bid to boost power generation in Ekiti State and expand the frontiers of the economy, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has paid the sum of N503 million to 1,050 land owners, whose lands were acquired for the execution of the 132/133 power project in the state.

Oyebanji assured the citizens that no effort will be spared to connect all the towns to the national power grid, for improved economy, trade and commerce, as well as enhanced security, saying whoever that releases his land for such a project will be compensated in commensurate terms.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, during the payment of compensation to owners of land covered by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Right of Way for the 132/133KVA power transmission line in Ekiti State.

Addressing the claimants, the governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, described the project as a critical national infrastructure that must be undertaken to boost power supply for the overall development of the state, calling on the citizens to partner with the contractor handling the project.

Oyebanji said the project was owned by the federal government, but facilitated by his administration, through consistent interfacing with all relevant agencies, as part of his strategic interventions to ensure that all parts of the state are connected to the national power grid.

She said, “The TCN project is a critical national infrastructure that will significantly improve electricity transmission, not only in Ekiti, but across the region. The economic, industrial and social benefits that will accrue from this project cannot be overstated.

“By ensuring stable and expanded power supply, we are laying a solid foundation for sustainable industrial growth, job creation and improved livelihoods of our citizens.

“To the beneficiaries, I want you to make judicious use of this compensation. While we can’t replace the sentimental value attached to ancestral land and heritage, we trust that these funds will go a long way in cushioning the impact and helping you to rebuild and reinvest for the future.”

The governor clarified that, though, the first tranche of the payment covers Ijan and Ikere Ekiti, with an assurance that all other communities shall be duly compensated in due course, urging those yet to be captured not to entertain any fear.

The Special Adviser on Land Matters, Professor James Olaleye, applauded the land owners for releasing their lands willingly to execute the landmark project, saying that with this, they have demonstrated an uncommon sense of patriotism, understanding and love.

Olaleye added that the project was intended to propel necessary power infrastructures for rapid industrialisation, economic empowerment and improved standards of living, which will impact and bolster agro-processing plants, livestock production and a more regular supply of power for artisans to operate effectively.

“More reassuring is the fact that this project is intentionally designed for reliability and a more regular supply of power by connecting to two power supply lines, one from Benin and another from Osogbo, while the two intersect at Ikere. We appreciate you for allowing this line to pass over your farms.

“It is in appreciation of your sacrifice that the governor quickly approved this payment. Please, make good use of this opportunity,” he said.

Speaking for the claimants, Chief Bode Ajisefini, promised that they would cooperate with those executing the project to prevent any case of kidnapping, vandalism and disruption that could hinder speedy completion of the project.

Ajisefini appreciated the state government for expeditiously approving the payment, saying this signposted that Oyebanji’s government is deeply concerned about the welfare of the masses.

