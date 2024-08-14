The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has denied involvement with a fraudulent website offering foreign visa sponsorship.

This was posted on NELFUND’s X account on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024.

The fraudulent website misused its name and logo to falsely offer foreign visa sponsorships. This scam website, promoted on Facebook, can be accessed at: http://labari.com.ng.

NELFUND has stated that it has no connection with this website or any similar schemes.

It wrote, ”The organisation’s mission is exclusively to provide educational loans to eligible Nigerian students for their studies within Nigeria.

NELFUND does not offer visa sponsorships or related services, and any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and misleading.

The fraudulent site is using NELFUND’s name and logo without authorization to deceive users. NELFUND advises the public to avoid interacting with this site and to protect their personal information.

NELFUND is actively working to address the issue and has reported it to the relevant authorities for investigation.

For accurate information, please visit NELFUND’s official website at http://nelf.gov.ng and check our verified social media accounts. Any official communication from NELFUND will be made through these channels.

NELFUND remains dedicated to supporting Nigerian students’ educational goals and maintains a commitment to integrity in all its operations. We appreciate the public’s ongoing trust and support.”

