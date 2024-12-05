THE Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has declared that innovative financing models will serve as a catalyst for achieving sustainable development in the African Maritime industry.

Mobereola, who stated this while speaking at the 7th Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, assured attendees of Nigeria’s commitment to advancing a future where Africa’s maritime sector thrives sustainably.

In his words, “Nigeria is committed to collaborating on technology and innovation to enhance safety, security, decarbonisation, and the marine environment for a sustainable future.” He emphasised that this conference presents at a pivotal opportunity to address shared challenges, particularly those related to sustainable energy, regional security, and economic growth.

“We are here to advocate for innovative financing models and international support that will facilitate sustainable growth. As Nigeria pursues infrastructure development and digital transformation within our maritime sector, we call on our regional and international partners to support these efforts through technical and financial backing. Our priorities at the AAMA conference include exploring collaborative avenues to enhance maritime safety and security. By reinforcing our adherence to frameworks like the Djibouti and Yaoundé Codes of Conduct, we aim to solidify Nigeria’s role in combating piracy and maritime crime across West Africa,” he stated.

The Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) was established to lay a firm foundation for regular consultations, enabling African maritime administrations to build joint positions on issues of common concern in the maritime sector. When Nigeria hosted the 3rd AAMA conference in 2017, a master plan was developed outlining the measures necessary to advance the maritime agenda as envisioned in the African Maritime Transport Charter. The Association has also created a platform to strengthen cooperation at the regional, continental, and international levels, harmonizing policies and goals essential for the growth of the African maritime sector.

